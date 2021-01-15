Warren County was recently awarded a $115,000 Industrial Development Fund (Utility Account) grant from the North Carolina Department of Commerce to assist in extending water in support of activities by Warren County business Heritage Mulch in Manson.
The extension of the county-owned waterline from US 1 down Collins Road to the worksite will allow the company to expand its mulch coloring operations and to add six full-time employees.
In the award letter to the county, Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary Kenny Flowers stated, “Everyone involved in the development of this project is to be congratulated. We commend Warren County for its economic development efforts.”
Victor Hunt, vice chairman of the Warren County Board of Commissioners, said that the grant is important not only to the business, but to the county in general.
“Our industrial zoned district just three miles from I-85 has great potential and is serving our existing businesses in that area well,” Hunt, who also serves on the Warren County Economic Development Commission Board, said. “This investment assistance from the state in infrastructure development will result in an existing industry’s expansion, which we know to be just as valuable to our economy as recruiting new businesses.”
The project is scheduled to go to bid in April of 2021; construction is scheduled to start in late summer.
“Warren County is appreciative of the commitment Heritage Mulch has shown to doing business in our county,” said Charla Duncan, interim Economic Development director. “Pursuing an Industrial Development Fund award for the waterline extension, in an effort to see a business expand and jobs created, is indicative of the interest local leaders have for development in Warren County, and a reassurance that local and state agencies want to partner with businesses that are willing to invest in rural NC.”
The $115,000 award is a non-matching grant. A resolution of support was passed by the board of commissioners in October 2018 when the project was first introduced, committing matching funds if needed.
“Interim EDC Director Ms. Duncan, should be commended for her efforts in turning this project around and bringing it to completion,” said County Manager Vincent Jones.
“Supporting a local business that is investing in the county and creating potential job opportunities for Warren County residents is exactly the kind of economic development we need.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.