Melissa Fitts, an EMT with Warren County Emergency Medical Services, was recently honored with its first Employee of the Year award.
The award was presented during the county EMS Week Awards Supper on May 19.
Fitts has worked with Warren County Emergency Services for 32 years and has also served with the Arcola Rural Volunteer Fire Department since 2008 as a firefighter and first responder. Before joining Warren County Emergency Services, Fitts was a 911 dispatcher.
She credits friends working in EMS with providing the inspiration for her long career in saving lives.
“They convinced me to join, and then I fell in love with it,” Fitts said. “I love helping people.”
It is this type of devotion that Warren County EMS wanted to recognize Fitts by establishing an Employee of the Year award. Warren County Emergency Services Director/Fire Marshal Joel Bartholomew and EMS Division Chief Chris Pegram, along with four EMS captains, met to decide who would be the first award recipient. It was Fitts who stood out the most.
“What stands out is 32 years of dedication and pride,” Bartholomew said. “That stands out not only to the organization, but to the community, too.”
Pegram also lauded Fitts’ work ethic, willingness to work extra shifts and overtime, to learn by continuing to take classes, and to train new employees in her role as field training officer.
Fitts said that she was shocked when she received the award. Turning the attention away from her honor, she instead focused on the dedication to save lives and sense of purpose shared by EMS personnel.
“I can tell that I make a difference,” Fitts said.
People she may not remember helping come up to her in the store to tell her they remember her. When Fitts is called out to a house, the people there often smile when she arrives, knowing that someone is there to help them. This means everything to her.
Fitts finds it especially meaningful when she is able to help her family members and friends, whether during an emergency call or if they have a health-related question.
In her role with EMS, Fitts has also given presentations at schools to help educate students on what to do in the event of an emergency.
Over the course of 32 years, Fitts have seen advances in technology and equipment, as well as the development of more aggressive protocols and treatment in the field before patients arrive at the hospital.
Fitts is grateful for advances such as these that continue to improve the care that EMS personnel can provide to the community. Bartholomew and Pegram are grateful for the people like Fitts who dedicate their lives to EMS and for the support that the department receives in the community.
“We had good people working with EMS and really good support from county administration and commissioners,” Pegram said.
Bartholomew, Fitts and Pegram described the Warren County EMS team as being like a second family, providing support for one another. The Employee of the Year award will honor a member of this family each year. Fitts’ name will be the first to go on a plaque where the names of future award recipients will be added.
