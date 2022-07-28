Local 4-H’er Alaysia Perry has been selected to represent Warren County as part of the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners’ YouthVoice program, which is held in conjunction with the NC Association of County Commissioners’ Annual Conference.
Perry and 99 other youth delegates age 14-19 will be attending the 115th Annual Conference to be held Aug. 11-13 in Cabarrus County.
According to the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners’ website, YouthVoice provides county commissioners with the opportunity to connect with the next generation of leaders. The event brings together youth delegates from 4-H Youth Development clubs and Boys and Girls Clubs of North Carolina.
Warren County Cooperative Extension Director Crystal Smith noted that one youth from each of North Carolina’s 100 counties is selected to participate in YouthVoice.
Perry, the daughter of Elmo Perry and Corie Crossin Simmons, is a student at Henderson Collegiate. Smith noted that Perry was selected based upon qualities that include the leadership skills she has demonstrated through her involvement with Warren County 4-H.
Youth delegates are required to speak at a board of county commissioners’ meeting prior to YouthVoice and submit a photo of themselves with their county board. Smith introduced Perry to the Warren County Board of Commissioners during its July meeting before Perry made several comments.
NCACC indicates that YouthVoice will take place on the Friday and Saturday of NCACC’s Annual Conference and will offer sessions that help youth gain a better understanding of what county governments do and the role of commissioners at the governing body for county. In addition, the event will provide opportunities for youth and county officials to connect.
Smith said that Perry and other youth delegates will participate in leadership workshops and a mock county commissioners’ meeting. Perry will have opportunities to interact with Warren County Commissioners, including a breakfast event. NCACC adds that youth and county commissioners are also formally together for Saturday’s General Session.
The NCACC has partnered with 4-H Youth Development, a service of N.C. Cooperative Extension, to coordinate and bring youth delegates to YouthVoice since its inception. The Association welcomed Boys and Girls Clubs of North Carolina as a partner organization in 2012 to bring additional representatives to YouthVoice.
NCACC will be reconvening YouthVoice next month for its 11th year. The Annual Conference and YouthVoice were not held in 2020 or 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
