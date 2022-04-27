Sixteen teams of junior firefighters will gather here this weekend to compete once again in the Warren County Junior Firefighter Competition. Started in 2011 as an annual event, the competition has taken a break the past two years due to the pandemic and is returning with two local teams: the Warren County Junior Firefighters and a team of juniors from the Hawtree Volunteer Fire Department.
Other teams will hail from various points across North Carolina and from New Market, Tenn., home to the event’s defending champions.
The competition measures knowledge of the fire service through knot tying, verbal and written testing, as well as physical firefighting and rescue skills during team field events held at the Warren County Parks & Recreation Complex, 840 Hwy. 158 bypass, Warrenton.
An opening ceremony starts at 8:20 a.m. with the National Volunteer Fire Council’s National Junior Firefighter of the Year Kaylee Gianforte, keynote speaker.
According to her bio, as a member of the Clemmons Fire Department cadet program, Gianforte embraced the fire service, scheduling herself outside of school hours to work each shift to gain different perspectives on what it takes to be a full-time firefighter. She was soon on the fast track to becoming a youth leader.
After being chosen as the 2020-21 cadet chief, Gianforte led cadets during training, helped teach fire safety to elementary school students, marketed the cadet program in the community and handled other duties, including promoting the program to other female teens.
Gianforte grew her self-confidence through experience in teaching and public speaking, has taught many trainings and became a mentor to newer cadets, sharing her knowledge with them.
She is credited with helping execute the cadet program’s first fundraiser golf tournament, and is noted as being a high achiever. Gianforte graduated high school early and started at the Firefighter Academy at Forsyth Technical Community College this January.
About Saturday’s event
Field competitions will begin around 8:30 a.m. Events include the following: Quick Dress, which includes junior firefighters correctly putting on their turnout gear and air packs; Stretcher Bearer, where team members carry a stretcher over obstacles, place a “patient” on the stretcher, then come back through the obstacles; the Pittsburgh Drill, where teammates replicate rescuing a downed firefighter while navigating obstacles; Zigzag, Attack and Drag — a new event— where members navigate through a zigzag hallway with a charged hoseline and have to hit targets to “put out a fire,” then exit; and Water Tug-of-War, the only non-timed event and always a crowd favorite.
The daylong event includes displays and food vendors selling barbecue, ribs, hot dogs, hamburgers, and chicken sandwiches.
Event T-shirts will also be available for purchase.
Members of the public are invited to bring their lawn chairs and help cheer on their favorite teams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.