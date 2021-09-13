The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, Michael Alan Witherspoon, Jr., of 124 Dorothy Drive, Warrenton. He is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Witherspoon, 31, is described as a 6-foot, 5-inch Black man weighing 263 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and gray checkered pajama pants.
Anyone with information about Mr. Witherspoon is asked to call Deputy Rooker at the Warren County Sheriff's Office at 252-257-3456.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.