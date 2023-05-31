The proposed 2023-24 budget for the town of Norlina raises taxes by two cents, from 70 cents to 72 cents per $100 valuation, as inflation continues to impact the nation’s economy. Norlina Director of Operations Blaine Reese presented an overview of the proposed budget during the Norlina Board of Commissioners’ budget work session on May 23.
Reese told the town commissioners that the primary source of general fund revenues, representing 50 percent of revenues, is sales tax. Sales tax revenue reflected in the budget for the current fiscal year is $369,525.33. The secondary source of funding is the property tax, Reese added. Property tax revenue in the current fiscal year is $253,766.
“Last year, we mentioned that our revenue structure would make it difficult to expand town services in the future without increases in the tax rate, and that holds true, until we can diversify revenues,” Reese said.
He indicated that inflation remains a major factor in the budget because “government inflation data showed costs grew at a faster pace for much of last year.”
Rising costs also drive up the cost of living. The proposed budget includes a 2.5 percent cost of living increase for all Norlina employees.
The proposed general fund budget for fiscal year 2023-24 is $840,587.88, which includes an allocation of $48,385.16 from fund balance, or cash reserves. Reese noted that around $100,000 was unspent in the police department budget in the current fiscal year and will go into fund balance.
General fund allocations in the proposed budget are as follows: $326,829.13 for Town Hall, down from $334,658 in the current fiscal year; $379,190.18 for the police department, up from $287,977 in the current fiscal year; and $134,568.58 for public works, down from $135,130.63 in the current fiscal year.
Reese indicated that the increase in the police department budget reflects the growth of the department. The proposed budget aims to keep Norlina salaries competitive with other police departments to aid in recruiting and retaining officers.
“With the recent hiring of a police chief and the mid-year budget adjustments to starting salaries and part-time pay, we are competitive now,” Reese said. “When these positions were compared to adjoining and like size towns and local governments, this keeps Norlina competitive on the employee compensation front.”
The proposed budget maintains three full-time police officer positions, which includes the police chief, to be supplemented by part-time officers. The proposed budget also reflects selling surplus equipment and using the funds to continue to expand the camera system in Norlina.
“A partnership has been established between the police department, local businesses and community to show the benefits of the technology being used for public safety,” Reese said. “With the continued relational growth between neighboring departments and the future implementation of community-based watch programs, the expectations are high for our department.
The proposed budget includes $8,500 in street expense and capital outlay appropriations, which will be used to continue signage upgrades in town and new street maintenance equipment.
The proposed budget increases the water rate from $6.50 to $6.75 per thousand gallons inside the town limits and from $7.75 to $8 outside the town limits. Sewer rates would increase from $7.50 per $8.50 per thousand gallons inside the town limits and from $9.75 to $10.75 per thousand gallons outside the town limits. The proposed budget also includes an increase in the garbage fee from $21.25 per month to $23 per month.
Reese said that inflation is one of the factors behind the rate increases. Also affecting the budget are the Kerr Lake Regional Water System rehab project and Warren County Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant. The local wastewater treatment plant is owned by Warren County. Users include Norlina, Warren County and Warrenton, which operates the plant. Reese said that the Norlina’s anticipated bill for sewer charges related to the wastewater treatment plant in the new fiscal year will be $214,000.
The Norlina Town Board of Commissioners has not announced an additional budget work session at this point. The board will hold a public hearing about the proposed budget and revisions to the town’s zoning ordinance to reflect requirements established by the General Statutes of North Carolina Chapter 160D on Monday, June 5. The public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. at Town Hall, located at 139 Hyco St., Norlina, and will be followed by the board’s regular meeting at 7:30 p.m.
