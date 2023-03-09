Several representatives of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe and the Boys & Girls Club Haliwa-Saponi were among the 300 participants in the Boys & Girls Clubs of America National Days of Advocacy, held in Washington, D.C. from Feb. 27-March 1.
Dorothy Richardson, chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Club Haliwa-Saponi expressed thanks to everyone who supported the club. Among the National Days of Advocacy participants and club supporters were Richardson, Teen Miss Haliwa-Saponi Brandy Lynn Freeman, Teresa Lynch, Sheena Richardson, board members Karen Franco and Angela Richardson, and Culture Class volunteer Amy Silver.
During the National Days of Advocacy, Boys & Girls Club advocates participated in nearly 300 meetings, including 101 member-level meetings. The event was held in person this year after being held virtually for the past two years.
In July, the Boys & Girls Clubs of America will hold the youth-focused Summit for America’s Youth in Washington, D.C. Youth will meet with their members of Congress and their staff to share stories of Club impact. Other activities include advocacy training, presentations by motivational speakers, Washington, D.C. experiences and career exploration opportunities.
