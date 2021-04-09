The Warren County Memorial Library in Warrenton remains available as a place where students can access their virtual learning resources.
Library Director Cheryl Reddish said that the Community Meeting Room near the library’s main entrance has been designated as a virtual learning space from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. On Fridays, the room is open to the public as a meeting space.
Students may also utilize the rest of the library during normal hours of operation: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
This week, Warren County’s elementary grades move to Plan A with daily in-person instruction except for one day set aside for intensive cleaning and disinfecting to supplement day-to-day cleaning.
However, virtual learning remains vital as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Older students who have chosen in-person learning are divided into two groups that divide their time between the classroom and virtual learning. Warren Early College High School utilizes virtual learning due to its partnership with Vance-Granville Community College.
In addition, many local students have chosen to attend Warren County Schools’ virtual academy instead of returning to the classroom this year. According to a school system poll conducted before students returned to class, 763 of the district’s 1,802 students indicated that they wanted to learn in person. However, 1,039 wanted to remain in virtual learning.
Warren County Memorial Library opened its School Zone virtual learning space in September to allow any student to free WiFi for virtual learning. Reddish said that since that time, 330 students have signed up to use the virtual learning space. Usually, between one and 10 students use the space in the Community Meeting Room each day, and additional students utilize other space in the library, she added.
It is not just students in the Warren County school system who go to the library to access virtual learning resources. Reddish said that a number of charter school and homeschooled students are utilizing the facility as well.
The library’s School Zone is available for students of all ages. They may bring their laptops or use library computers. Space throughout the library is set up to allow for social distancing.
Those using the library are required to wear masks. Hand sanitizer is available.
The library has set the following child safety guidelines for use of the School Zone space and other areas for virtual learning:
• Children under he age of 12 should be accompanied by a responsible caregiver.
• For reasons of safety, children under the age of 7 should be under immediate supervision of a parent, legal guardian or appointed caregiver over the age of 18 at all times while visiting the library.
• Children 7-11 need not be in the immediate presence of a caregiver, but one should be somewhere in the building.
• The parent-caregiver must remain in the library building for the duration of their child’s time at the library.
Reddish encourages students who are learning in person to come to the library to access its resources, including books, research materials and online educational resources. She also hopes that students coming to the library for virtual learning will stay after classes are over to see what the facility has to offer.
“We offer literacy support, engaging activities and research assistance,” Reddish said.
Warren County Memorial Library is located at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton. For more information, call 252-257-4990 or visit wcmlibrary.org.
