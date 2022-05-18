With the placement of an “Open” flag on Friday, May 13, Kim Catron and Rickey Branning officially announce the soft opening of Bragging Rooster Beer and Mead in the former Leggett’s building on Warrenton’s Main Street. Not pictured is Head Brewer R.J. Cassie. Catron expressed appreciation to general contractor Builtmoore Contracting LLC of Zebulon. More than 300 people attended the soft opening on Friday alone. Bragging Rooster Beer and Mead will be open from noon-8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and from noon-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. See additional photographs in the attached gallery.
