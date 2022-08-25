Arrests
• Ashley Lashay Richardson, 26, of Tutelo Road, Warrenton, was arrested on Aug. 19 and charged with misdemeanor probation violation. She was confined in the Warren County Detention Center on $1,500 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court today.
• Jacob Reese, 37, of Ellington Farm Road, Manson, was arrested on Aug. 16 and charged with misdemeanor violation of court order. He was confined in the WCDC under $800 bond and is scheduled to appear in court today.
Incident reports
Cases remain active unless otherwise indicated.
• On Aug. 1, Robert O. Rideout of US 158 bypass reported that his weed eater had been taken.
• On Aug. 1, Kim Coley of Warren Plains Road, Warrenton, reported a burglary/breaking and entering, and theft from motor vehicle. Damage to property was reported at $1,000, and a weedeater and hand tools were taken.
• On Aug. 3, Bill Rison of Lynch Point Road, Macon, reported larceny of fuel.
• On Aug. 5, Michelle Silver of Tuscan Lane, Hollister, reported theft from and damage to a motor vehicle. Items reported stolen or damaged included an Android tablet, car radio, comforters, clothes basket with clothes, brake light, car window glass, Honda Accord and plastic siding in trunk.
• On Aug. 8, Ralph M. Sanford of Shoco Springs Road, Warrenton reported a burglary/breaking and entering, and larceny. Items reported stolen or damaged were jewelry, an EpiPen and structural damage.
• On Aug. 5, Warren Hills Nursing Center on US Highway 158 business west, Warrenton, reported larceny. Items reported stolen were 5 milligrams of oxycodone and 5-325 milligrams of hydrocodone/acetaminophen.
• On Aug. 10, Lasheka R. Henderson of Enchanted Forest Drive, Warrenton, reported a domestic complaint. This case was closed.
• On Aug. 2, Leshaun Woodard of Allen Lane, Louisburg, reported larceny of items off a golf cart. Items reported taken or damaged were a Pioneer radio face, amps and speakers.
• On Aug. 18, Patricia Toney of Pernell Lane, Henderson, reported larceny of a firearm. A Taurus G3X 9mm was reported taken.
• On Aug. 17, a 22 caliber Heritage gun was reported found on the side of the Eaton Ferry Road, Macon.
• On Aug. 16, Pay Jays on US Highway 1 north, Norlina, reported an assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries and destruction/damage/vandalism of property. A vehicle and cement wall were reported damaged.
• On Aug. 16, Costello Alston of Burchette Road, Manson, reported larceny. Items report taken were $150 in cash, a debit card, seven credit cards, purses/handbags/wallets and a Social Security card.
• On Aug. 15, Dustin Peoples of Mosby Avenue, Littleton, reported motor vehicle theft. Vehicles taken were a 1959 Thunderbird, 1966 Plymouth Barracuda and MG Midget.
• On Aug. 11, Garfield Burchette of Bute Street, Warrenton, reported harassment.
•On Aug. 14, Tiffani Jones of Brown’s Creek Road, Brodnax, Va., reported being threatened with the use of racial slurs at Food Lion on Eaton Ferry Road, Littleton.
• On Aug. 14, there was a report of shots fired in the area of Wilker Lane, Warrenton.
• On Aug. 15, Clara Rodwell of Willis Pinnell Road, Norlina, reported an assault inflicting serious injury.
• On Aug. 3, Stacey Taylor of Baltimore Road, Warrenton, reported an assault in which she was pushed down. The case was closed.
• On Aug. 3, Gary Morris of Eaton Ferry Road, Littleton, reported an assault in which a gun was pointed at him.
• On Aug. 11, Melissa Ramos of Warren Plains Road, Warrenton, reported an assault in which a gun was pointed at her.
• On Aug. 18, Danisha A. Williams of NC Highway 58, Warrenton, reported a burglary/breaking and entering.
• On Aug. 19, Rocky Stone of Deepwood Drive, Warrenton, reported vandalism of property. Damage to a Hyundai Sonata was reported at $1,000.
• On Aug. 19, a larceny was reported at the Warren County Habitat for Humanity Resale Store on US Highway 158 east, Macon. Building materials valued at $1,000 were reported taken.
• On Aug. 19, destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at First Baptist Church on Manson Axtell Road, Manson. A church sign was reported damaged.
• On Aug. 21, Dwayne Alston of US 1 north, Norlina, reported destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Damage to a home was reported at $1,000.
• On Aug. 19, Olivia Snow of John Skinner Road, Littleton, reported identity theft.
• On Aug. 21, larceny was reported at Family Dollar, US Highway 1 south, Norlina. A trash can filled with miscellaneous merchandise was reported taken.
