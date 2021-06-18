The Help Center NC, Warren County Branch, is partnering with Olive Grove Missionary Baptist Church to present a free food giveaway on Saturday, June 26, at Olive Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
The give-away will begin at 10 a.m. and will continue while supplies last. Drive-through and walk-up distribution will be conducted. The church is at 915 Eaton Ferry Rd., Littleton.
For more information, call Twanna Joyner-Jones at The Help Center, 252-572-3203 or visit thehelpcenter.com.
