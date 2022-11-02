Warren County voters, like their counterparts across the state and nation, will cast their ballots in the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Polling places
Polling places in Warren County are as follows:
• River: Warren County Rescue Squad, 672 Enterprise Rd., Littleton
• Sixpound: Churchill-Five Forks Volunteer Fire Department, 1172 Churchill Rd., Macon
• Hawtree: Hawtree Volunteer Fire Department, 1724 US Hwy. 1 North, Norlina (Wise community)
• Smith Creek: Zion United Methodist Church, 143 Zion Church Rd., Norlina (Oine community)
• Nutbush: Soul City Volunteer Fire Department, 100 Crescent Dr., Norlina (Soul City community)
• Sandy Creek: Afton-Elberon Volunteer Fire Department, 2350 US Hwy. 401 S, Warrenton (Afton-Elberon community)
• Shocco: Jerusalem Baptist Church, 904 Lickskillet Rd., Warrenton (Lickskillet community)
• Fishing Creek: Arcola Volunteer Fire Department, 2169 NC Hwy. 43, Warrenton (Arcola community)
• Judkins: Vaughan Elementary School, 110 Matt Nelson Rd., Vaughan
• West Warrenton: Warren County Senior Center, 435 W. Franklin St., Warrenton
• Fork, Inez Volunteer Fire Department, 2588 NC Hwy. 58, Warrenton (Inez community)
• Roanoke: Roanoke Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department, 790 Lizard Creek Rd., Littleton
• Norlina: Norlina Volunteer Fire Department, 103 Center Street, Norlina
• East Warrenton, Warrenton Rural Volunteer Fire Department, 224 S. Main St., Warrenton
One Stop Early voting
According to the Warren County Board of Elections, more than 2,000 local residents have taken advantage of One Stop Early Voting, which will continue through Saturday.
Early Voting is held at the Warren County Board of Elections Office, located at 309 N. Main St., Warrenton in the John Graham Annex Building.
Polls are open from 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. through Friday, Nov. 4, and from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Those who have not registered to vote may do so and cast their ballots the same day during the Early Voting period. Current voters may verify that their registration information is correct by calling the Warren County Board of Elections at 252-257-2114 or visiting the North Carolina State Board of Elections website at www.ncsbe.gov.
On the ballot
Candidates whose names appear on the General Election Ballot are as follows:
Federal offices
US Senate (vote for one)
Matthew Hoh (Green Party)
Cheri Beasley (Democratic Party)
Shannon W. Bray (Libertarian Party)
Ted Budd (Republican Party)
US House of Representatives District 1 (vote for one)
Don Davis (Democratic Party)
Sandy Smith (Republican Party)
State offices
NC Supreme Court Associate Justice-Seat 3 (vote for one)
Richard Dietz (Republican Party)
Lucy Inman (Democratic Party)
NC Supreme Court Associate Justice-Seat 5 (vote for one)
Sam J. Ervin IV (Democratic Party)
Trey Allen (Republican Party)
NC Court of Appeals Judge-Seat 8 (vote for one)
Julee Tate Flood (Republican Party
Carolyn Jennings Thompson (Democratic Party)
NC Court of Appeals Judge-Seat 9 (vote for one)
Brad A. Salmon (Democratic Party)
Donna Stroud (Republican Party)
NC Court of Appeals Judge-Seat 10 (vote for one)
John M. Tyson (Republican Party)
Gale Murray Adams (Democratic Party)
NC Court of Appeals Judge-Seat 11 (vote for one)
Darren Jackson (Democratic Party)
Michael J. Stading (Republican Party)
NC State Senate Disrict 3 (vote for one)
Bobby Hanig (Republican Party)
Valerie Jordan (Democratic Party)
NC House of Representatives District 27 (vote for one)
Wes Tripp (Republican Party)
Michael H. Wray (Democratic Party)
District Offices
NC District Court Judge District 9B-Seat 1 (vote for one)
Ben Hunter (Democratic Party)
District Attorney District 11 (vote for one)
Mike Waters (Republican Party)
County Offices
Board of Commissioners District 2 (vote for one)
Tare (T) Davis (Democratic Party)
Board of Commissioners District 3 (vote for one)
Victor Hunt (Democratic Party)
Board of Commissioners District 4 (vote for one)
Bertadean Williams Baker (Democratic Party)
Write-in
Clerk of Superior Court (vote for one)
Lisa F. Blalock
Sheriff (vote for one)
John Branche (Democratic Party)
Nonpartisan Offices
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor (vote for two)
Brenda Collier
Charles Lynch
Craig Seaman
Write-in
Write-in
