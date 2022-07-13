Law enforcement response to concerns related to Roxie’s, a private club at 109 S. Hall St., Warrenton, was among topics discussed during a town public safety committee meeting held Monday evening. The town is seeking to have the state revoke the business’s ABC permits.
“We’re just trying to take some extra measures to curb the violence in that area of town,” Police Chief Goble Lane said.
In a letter emailed June 27 to Missy Welch, director of programming with the state ABC Commission, Lane outlined ongoing concerns with Roxie’s since June 2021, when the sports bar and lounge “began to attract larger crowds and allowed activities and behavior that caused significant detriment to the town of Warrenton.”
The letter describes a pistol-whipping that occurred that June involving patrons of Roxie’s, and shortly after, massive crowds and traffic issues related to Roxie’s; the January murder at Speedway and suspect’s confession that the only reason for being in town from Henderson was to go to Roxie’s; and a January shootout on the property of Roxie’s involving two juveniles who were shot.
Also, the letter states that on June 11, law enforcement encountered a Roxie’s customer, and while enforcing the noise ordinance, an illegally concealed handgun was found when the possessor utilized the slide action on the handgun, causing a noise the officer recognized. “It is still unclear if the individual was attempting to load or unload the weapon,” the letter indicates. On June 18, the letter states, there was another shooting where five shell casings were located. That investigation is ongoing.
The letter goes on to describe unsafe driving, speeding and littering on the streets and private parking areas around Roxie’s; officers responding to break up arguments, fights and other illegal activities; businesses in the shopping center next door having to close early due to the excessive number of cars in the parking lot and intoxicated loiterers roaming the lot; and it being commonplace to see 40-50 vehicles, as Roxie’s closes, packing into the parking lot of Speedway across Hall Street, causing reports of loud music, fights, damage to property, and intoxicated and disruptive persons.
Lane said that, working with Speedway management, the convenience store has been closing around 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights to curb the flow of people in the area after Roxie’s closes. Speedway has been re-opening between 2:30-3 a.m., or as soon as traffic in the area dissipates.
Also, Lane said that the police department has been blocking off areas in the interest of other property owners, including the parking lot entrance to the shopping center, and sending a list of police activities, such as law enforcement violations related to 109 South Hall, to the lawyer for the property owner, Daymond Milam.
The letter to the ABC Commission indicates that the town has incurred excessive police department overtime and part-time officer pay, going over budget more than $14,000 in overtime pay the prior fiscal year, attributed mostly to investigations and preventative measures “to try to curb the violence caused by patrons of Roxie’s.” The letter lists local businesses in the area that have suffered financially from activities surrounding the bar.
Lane writes in the letter that he and the town administrator had been in contact with Roxie’s owner, Mario Gills, prior to additional police department efforts being taken, to have Gills take corrective action, but that if anything was done, “it was either short-lived or less than adequate, as the problems have been getting progressively worse.”
Lane’s letter closes with asking the ABC Commission to revoke Roxie’s ABC permits, calling the establishment a “detriment to the community as a whole,” a “nuisance” to the surrounding neighborhood, and stating that allowing the business to operate under its current plan “infringes on the rights of others to live peacefully in their own neighborhood.”
Multiple Warrenton citizens have also written letters to the state expressing concerns about activities related to Roxie’s.
Gills, who was in attendance at Monday’s meeting, said he felt like he was getting blamed for everything in Warrenton.
“We’re doing everything to change things,” he said.
Following the meeting, Gills told the newspaper that he didn’t condone or promote any type of violence, and that the minimum age for entry had already been increased once to 25. He said he was considering increasing it again, to age 30, and possibly instituting a dress code to see if that would help.
“We’re putting the effort in to do right,” he said.
