The free COVID-19 testing made possible by OptumServe, Warren County Health Department and Warren County government continues through 2 p.m. today at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.
The testing site will close for a half-hour lunch break.
You do not need an appointment to get a Rapid Test (while supplies are available).
To schedule an appointment, visit lhi.care/covidtesting.
Call 877-562-4850 if you do not have internet or are registering for a minor.
Walk-ins are welcome for PCR tests.
Call 1-877-562-4828 if you don’t get your results by text or email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.