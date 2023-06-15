Downey descendants.jpg

The 10 Downey descendants of the late Graham and Mary Downey were all together again for the first time in years.  They are the 10 children left out of the 14 children. This group met up at the Gavins’ home as they threw a graduation cookout for their son, Jabari. Those attending enjoyed food, fellowship and fireworks. The Downey family expresses appreciation to James and Carib Gavin for getting them all together again and for the hospitality shown to their very large family. Pictured, from the left, are, front row: Margaret Downey Alexander, Barbara Downey Alexander and Alice Downey Harrison; back row: Rickie Downey, Peggy Downey Elliott, Ann Downey Jones, Ruby B. Downey, Ronnie Downey, Arvella Downey Scott and Phil Downey.