By T.A. Jones
Correspondent
A Vax Equity Session will be held on Saturday, March 12, from 1-4 p.m. at Greenwood Baptist Church, 1175 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Warrenton, through a partnership with ABC2, (A Better Chance A Better Community) and Ottendorf Laboratories, LLC. Warren County citizens have the opportunity to receive COVID-19 Testing, become vaccinated with a first or second COVID-19 vaccination, or citizens can receive a booster shot.
Vax Equity sessions are offered as a way of making sure all citizens in rural communities have opportunities to receive vaccines and resources. Those receiving vaccines and boosters will receive an incentive of one $25 gift card, educational resources about the vaccines, home testing kits, N95 masks and lunch.
Adults and children between the ages of 5 and 17 can get vaccinated. (Children must be accompanied with a parent or guardian to participate). Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available. If citizens are receiving their first shot, they can receive their second shot on Saturday, April 16, at Greenwood Baptist Missionary Church also. Those planning to get a second shot or a booster shot are encouraged to bring their vaccine/shot card; however, it is not mandatory, as the providers will have access to the North Carolina State Immunization Registry.
Transportation to the church for the vaccine will be provided to those in need by contacting the Vax Hotline at 252-673-5080. Those with questions and concerns may also call the number.
When the coronavirus pandemic spread across the world, churches were forced to close their doors and became creative in offering ways to have services and fellowship with church members. Some churches live streamed services and offered virtual services and programming, while others were not equipped with the technology or internet services, but were able to have service outdoors and by using conference calling.
Many churches in Warren County have resumed worship inside their sanctuaries; however, Greenwood Baptist Church is still using virtual measures only to deliver services and does not plan to reenter the sanctuary as a congregation until at least the spring of 2022. Members of the church want to do what they can to make sure others can receive shots if wanted.
Dr. Margaret Brake, Warren County Health director, stated that she is excited to have this event scheduled in our community and that Warren County’s coronavirus vaccination rate is holding steady with 58 percent of citizens receiving their first dose of the vaccine and 54 percent receiving a complete series of the vaccinations. According to Dr. Brake, providing incentives to citizens to get vaccines is very helpful and could provide something extra for people on the fence in making a decision about whether to get vaccinated.
T. A. Jones is a freelance contributor to The Warren Record, and the author of “The Parent Push, Helping Your Child Succeed Through High School and Beyond,” and “A Summer With No Ice Cream.” To get in contact with her, visit tajones.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.