The Warren New Tech High School Class of 2022 will receive their high school diplomas during graduation exercises to be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, at the Warren County High School gym.
The keynote speaker for the graduating Knights will be Warren County native Valerie Jordan, who chairs the Governor’s Advisory Council on Historically Underutilized Business. She was appointed to the Advisory Council by Gov. Roy Cooper.
A Warrenton native, Jordan earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from North Carolina Central University and Master of Business Administration degree from Keller Graduate School of Management.
She was appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper in March 2016 at the first African American woman to serve on the North Carolina Department of Transportation Board.
Jordan has an adult daughter, Marquita, and a grandson, Bryson Jordan.
Warren County High School is at 149 Campus Dr., Warrenton.
