October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and it has almost come to an end, but what about the remaining 11 months of the next year? Will we continue to remind one another to get mammograms, do breast self-exams, exercise and eat a healthy diet, or will we move on to the next month and the next cause getting back to breast cancer again in October 2021?
I can’t guarantee that the latter won’t happen, but many are dedicated to sharing their stories of survival while beating breast cancer as a way to educate and make others aware all year.
When the call to share stories about breast cancer survival was announced within the community, there were lots of people who wanted to share their stories in hopes of helping someone else get through what many of the ladies refer to as “The Journey.” As we move forward, another amazing Warren County resident shares her story. As exciting as it may be to have so many black women in our community step up and talk about their journeys with breast cancer, the stories once again shed light on the health disparities within the African American community. However, knowledge is power!
Nestled in the Largo community of Warren County is a true treasure and, yes, a rarity as well, a black owned vineyard and winery which might not be a secret to many in the area since opening in the mid- 1990s. Kim’s Vineyard and Winery has catered to many in Warren County and to others who travel from various other counties and states just to taste the fresh, ripe sweetness of muscadine pleasures and treats. Specializing in grapes, wines, jellies and jams, the vineyard definitely lives up to its expectations as it offers sweet, juicy grapes about the size of a golf ball — yes, a golf ball.
My father is a regular as he visits for the grapes as well as the conversation. I can always depend on him to share his treasures with me. As I sat with my bowl of black and white muscadines, I thought about the care and work that went into growing pure sweetness. Cheryl Royster and her husband, Walter Royster, Sr. own and operate Kim’s Vineyard and Winery. Cheryl shared her story of being a two-time survivor of breast cancer with me.
“In November of 2005, I had cancer in my left breast. I had to have surgery and radiation; it was a frightening time. You know most of the time when a person hears ‘cancer,’ you think of a death sentence. But my doctor told me that just because I have cancer doesn’t mean that I have a death sentence.”
Cheryl’s doctor told her that her best medicine would be her family. And she says her family was an awesome support system. Cheryl said, “Then, in November of 2011, I had cancer in my right breast which caused me to have surgery, four rounds of chemotherapy and six weeks of radiation. I cried and cried; and I also asked God to bring me through, and He did. I will tell anyone with a diagnosis of breast cance, to pray on it, give it to God and it will be all right.”
Cheryl says in addition to prayer, she wants to remind all women to get an annual mammogram. She said it is extremely important to never skip the mammogram because both times she was diagnosed, it was through the early detection from a mammogram.
During the time of each diagnosis, Cheryl was busy working the vineyard with her family, and being out in nature keep her mind occupied. “I didn’t have time for a pity party, she said. “I couldn’t give up and had to keep going!” Cheryl talked about her great support system. In addition to her family, she said there were two friends who were extremely helpful to her during both her battles with breast cancer: the late Mary Henderson Sommerville and Delores Sims Lyons. As we talked, Cheryl said, “It is a must that I talk about how much those two women helped me through some of my darkest days; they talked me off a ledge.”
Living a healthy life now, and thankful for her family, Cheryl is still hard at work in the vineyard and winery, and looks forward to her children and grandchildren coming to help out every weekend.
I asked her how they decided to start a vineyard, and she attributes the idea to her husband, Walter. She said he would drive past one on his way from work, and one day he stopped to ask the owner questions about it. She said eventually he planted grapevines down one side of the driveway, then the opposite side of the driveway, and now they have approximately 1,500-1,600 grapevines with over 10 to 11 different varieties of muscadine grapes.
Cheryl said that breast cancer changed her life. “I used to put off doctor’s appointments and now, I keep them all.” She said that she looks forward to growing old with her husband and hopes her children and grandchildren will always keep the family business open. As she reminisces, she laughs at the thought of how much one of her grandsons eats more grapes than helps, but eventually stated, “They help me with the scales and serving the customers; I hope they will keep it going!”
Finally, I asked Cheryl to share a last nugget of advice for anyone diagnosed with breast cancer, and her parting words were, “Don’t give up! Keep on going and don’t give up.”
Thank you to all who have shared your stories; you have helped others. I had my mammogram last week, and buckled down on eating more green leafy vegetables and taking added sugar out of my diet. I am more aware of not taking life for granted, and I am truly committed to sharing the message.
T.A. Jones is a correspondent and the author of “The Parent Push, Helping Your Child Succeed Through High School and Beyond.” To reach her, go to tajones.org or terryalstonjones@gmail.com.
