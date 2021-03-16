Rural Health Group is sponsoring a first dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, March 19, at Hawkins Educational Center, 427 W. Franklin St., Warrenton. Vaccines will be administered in Pods 3 and 4.
Masks covering the nose and mouth will be required.
People in the following groups are eligible to receive the vaccine:
Group 1:
• Healthcare workers caring for an working directly with patients with COVID-19, including staff responsible for cleaning and maintenance in those areas
• Healthcare workers administering the vaccine
• Long-term care staff and residents — people in skilled nursing facilities and in adult, family and group homes
Group 2:Anyone age 65 and older regardless of health status or living situation
Group 3:Essential workers: First responders and emergency personnel such as police and firefighters, people who work in manufacturing, food and agriculture, grocery stores, government workers and others
Group 4
• People with one or more high-risk medial conditions (You must be at least 18 to receive the Moderna vaccine.)
• People living in close group settings
• Other essential workers
Sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4faeae28a2ffc16-1stdose7.
On the day of the vaccine clinic, anyone arriving more than 15 minutes before their appointment time will be asked to wait in their vehicle in order to ensure social distancing. Registration forms will be provided upon arrival.
For more information, contact Rural Health Group at 252-456-2009.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.