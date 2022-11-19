Warren County Cooperative Extension announces a new fitness program designed to help local residents during the holiday season. Rather than trying to lose weight, focus on maintaining, and don’t gain!
The #30for30 Walk-a-Weigh began on Monday, Nov. 14. Because finding time for physical activity over the holidays can be challenging, Cooperative Extension created a group with over 1,500 people to support you on your mission to become more physically active.
The goal is to walk for 30 minutes per day for 30 straight days. Take a photo of your 30 minutes of walking, biking, swimming, lifting weights, hiking, or any other physical activity. Include your family, neighbors, animals, etc. If you miss a day, it’s OK! Start again the next day. Show support for fellow group members by commenting on their posts and liking their photos.
Cooperative Extension encourages local residents that they can work together to start new behaviors, that will turn into habits, that eventually turn into healthy lifestyles.
Cooperative Extension collaborators will post daily wellness/nutrition infographics to increase your nutritional literacy and knowledge.
Like and join the #30for30-Walk-a-Weigh Facebook Page and post at https://www.facebook.com/groups/30for30waw.
