The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Rho Tau Omega Chapter in Warrenton held its 56th annual African American Read-In on Sunday, Feb. 6, virtually at 4 p.m. The theme for this year was “Reading, a Life-Long Experience.”
The event started with meditation by Tomeka Sidberry and a stanza of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by Dianna Talley.
The first part of the Read-In focused on how the Harlem Renaissance Impacts Young Readers. Highlights about the life of J. Rosamond Johnson, writer, were presented by Jacoby Hargrove. Mark Jones, Jr. spoke about the impact Arna Bontemps and Langston Hughes, African American writers, had on America. Serenity Barnes shared several of her favorite literature written by African American authors, especially “Born on the Water,” by Nikole Hannah-Jones.
Part Two featured local writers and their impact on readers of all ages. Terry Alston Jones shared her published piece, “The Parent Push, Helping Your Child Succeed Through High School and Beyond.” Crystal Myrick, creator and editor, shared her inspiration behind the creation of The Warrenist.
During the third part of the Read-In, the Rev. Cathy Alston-Kearney, Oak Chapel A.M.E. Church, shared the book “Forgiving as We Have Been Forgiven.” The Heritage Quilters, Terry Alston Jones, and Rev. Alston-Kearney donated books that were raffled at the end of the event.
The last stanza of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” was sung by Jaycynthia Robinson.
National African American Read-In is the nation’s first and oldest event dedicated to diversity in literature. It was established in 1990 by the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English to make literacy a significant part of Black History Month. This initiative has reached over six million participants around the world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.