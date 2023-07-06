Warren County High School’s 2023 valedictorian, Jamari Moss, and the salutatorian, Rocky Carter, not only averaged the highest grades in their graduating class, but they have been best friends since elementary school.
Since both have played multiple sports for years, they say being able to motivate each other through competition and friendship has been their driving force, helping them to excel and achieve success despite challenges.
Jamari is the daughter of Sherry and Hurley Moss, and Rocky is the son of Clancy Carter and Phillip Carter.
Jamari has plans to attend North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, NC A & T, to study Communications, and Rocky plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, UNC-G, to study Computer Science and Sports Medicine in the fall of 2023.
I had the opportunity to talk to them, and they filled me in on how their class muddled through COVID-19 and how their love of and success in sports will shape their futures.
Jones: Jamari, I understand that you have been accepted into North Carolina A & T, and that you received scholarships?
Jamari: Yes, I received two scholarships, an academic and a softball scholarship.
Jones: That is awesome! Did you receive a full ride?
Jamari: (Smiles and laughs a little), Not a full ride, but definitely enough! It will make a great imapct!
Jones: Jamari, tell me a little about how you started to play sports.
Jamari: My family is sports oriented. I am the youngest, and my dad coached softball even before I was born. I’ve seen sports all of my life. That’s all that I saw!
Jones: I know you said you played recreational sports, but when did you start to play school sports, middle school or high school?
Jamari: In middle school I played softball, volleyball and track my eighth-grade year.
Jones: So Rocky, are you going to play a sport at UNC-G?
Rocky: The baseball coach has talked to me and wants me to try out to be a walk-on, so basically if I try out and do good and get on the team my first year, I can potentially get a sports scholarship, but UNC-G is giving me an academic scholarship, and I will only have to come out of pocket $3,000, so that is great for me! So if all fails and I don’t get to play sports, then I know I will still get an education basically for free. So, it is what it is honestly, but, yes ma’am, I am going to try.
Jones: Are either of you first generation college students?
Rocky: My sister tried, but it didn’t all work out. But, yes, if I graduate, I will be the first in my family to graduate college. It has always been in my head to go to college since I was little, you know, to do something different than everyone around me. You know, some people are going to settle for what it is, and some people are going to try to do more. I am one of those people who tries to go out and do more.
Jamari: No. Both of my parents went to college. My mom graduated from Shaw, and she has a master’s degree from Liberty. My oldest brother attended Livingston, and my other brother, he is a year older than me, attends Mid-Atlantic Christian University.
Jones: Rocky, I don’t think you told me what sports you play here (Warren County High School)?
Rocky: Here, I play basketball, baseball and I ran cross country for three years. I have played basketball and baseball since elementary school, pretty much forever. The way baseball and track are here, it was pretty difficult to do both because they both practice at the same time.
Jones: Jamari, did you face challenges juggling sports and academics?
Jamari: Definitely. I would say I had challenges, but never showed it. I played softball and volleyball, and I also played travel ball in which I was playing on the weekends, going to practices, playing ball during the week. So it is a lot trying to stay on top of practices and stay on top of your grades, so I had to juggle.
Rocky: She is number one in our class. I am number two in our class. Between work loads with us, so in middle school we had all of our classes together, and we became best friends, and if we had games at night, we would help each other out. We never would come to each other dreading it. If she could help me, she did. If I could help her, I did. It gets hard trying to balance and juggle. If I needed help, she has always been there, and I have helped her, too.
Jones: That’s usually how work will go for you, too, operating as a team to get the job done. You two have a head start.
Jones: Jamari, as valedictorian, you gave the farewell speech to your classmates. What was the content of your speech?
Jamari: To not dwell on what we had to go through to get to where we are, and basically keep fighting. We faced a lot! And the biggest thing that I wanted my class to remember was that even though we went through a lot and we have seen a lot, anything is possible! Anything after that can be obtained.
Jones: When you say you went through a lot, give me some examples of things you all went through as a class.
Jamari: Of course, everybody knows COVID. We came in, our ninth grade year, we had our original semester. Our second semester was cut short because of COVID, so we missed a lot. Sports wise, we missed a lot. We basically missed a whole year. Our senior year was actually the first time we had a real high school year. The year before that, we had masks; the tenth grade year was online, so it was just a lot! And then we had uniforms our freshman year, so changing from collars and khakis to wearing whatever you wanted was a big change.
Jones: So you said your freshman year was 2019-2020, the year COVID interrupted. I know the two of you fared well, but what kind of impacts do you think COVID left on you and your classmates?
Rocky: In my opinion, it has either made people more hungry to do good things, I won’t say to get away from here, but to get out to do more and see more, see what they can achieve, and some kids went from A-plus and that hit them and they lost motivation and went downstream. Some people didn’t put any effort in, and you get back what you put in.
Jamari: Until COVID, some kids had never really seen change. We all live in Warrenton, and it is not like something big is always happening here, so change shocked them. After COVID, a lot of kids didn’t have anyone to push them, like saying, “Hey, COVID is over, you need to get back in school and do what you need to do!” There wasn’t any push!
Rocky: We were learning on the computer, and in most instances, we had nobody there to help us. So we had to, in most cases, go to the internet for help. It would have been better being in the classroom with the teacher. We could have learned more. I feel like it is easier to learn with somebody there to help.
Jones: Do either of you see yourselves returning to Warren County after completing college?
Jamari: In our English class, we had to do our senior research project, so we had to write an essay and in my essay, we literally had to talk about what we want to do with our lives, and I’ve always talked about after I get my degree, work for myself and bring opportunities back to our county, be able to give kids opportunities that I didn’t have growing up, or that I had to go to other places to get.
Rocky: This will always be home! One day I want to do something to make the kids that are here feel like they will have the opportunity to always do something. Just like the scholarships that we had the chance to get, no matter how big or how small, just do something.
Jones: What advice would you give a rising freshman?
Jamari: I would say do your work! And grind in ninth grade, and you will have fun the rest. That’s all that I can say, do your work in ninth grade, and tenth, eleventh and twelfth will be a breeze!
Rocky: The advice I will give is choose your friend group wisely. The people that you surround yourself with, make sure it is a good crowd. Be a leader and make sure you do the better thing for yourself.
Jones: What advice would you give educators?
Jamari: I would say, build relationships. That’s has been the highlight of my high school (years), being able to build relationships with the person that I have to see everyday to teach me. And learn how to talk to kids and get on their level. Sometimes it is OK to kneel down so that you are eye to eye with a student. It makes it easier.
Rocky: Educators, make students learn to do what they need to do, but you need to learn the student so you know how to basically see how you can work with them. Some kids, you may have to motivate them because you don’t know what some kids are dealing with at home. Some kids may have parents who care or don’t care. Everybody does not face the same challenges, and you never know what somebody is going through.
