The Lake Gaston Association will hold its next monthly board meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 9:30 a.m. at the Lake Gaston Baptist Church located on Eaton Ferry Road across from the LKG Chamber of Commerce and Subway Restaurant.
Guest speaker Stacy Woodhouse will discuss new businesses developments in Warrenton and Littleton.
The meeting will also provide an opportunity to get caught up on the various activities that the LGA committees are working on (Lake Environment, Public Safety, Government Relations, Marketing & Membership, and Lake Clean-Up).
For those who have a lake-related issue they feel the LGA should be working on, time will allotted on the agenda to present those concerns to the LGA Board.
The meeting is open to the public, members, and non-members alike. For more information, call 252-586-6577 or send a request to: execdir@LGAncva.com.
