At a recent Gamma Chi meeting, the 2020 and 2021 Gamma Chi Golden Key Awards were presented to Dr. Sylvia Alston. This award is intended to recognize key women educators who work in the background getting things done without personal glory or gain for themselves. The award honors one who is dedicated to fulfilling the purposes of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International. Alston was the chapter’s nominee for the 2021 NC DKG Golden Key Award, and she will be the chapter’s nominee for the 2022 NC DKG Golden Key Award to be presented at the state convention in April 2022.
