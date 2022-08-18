The Oxford-Henderson Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. in partnership with Gateway CDC, will sponsor its Fourth Biennial Social Action Luncheon on Saturday, Sept. 24, at noon. The luncheon will be held at The Orpheum, 129 Williamsboro St., Oxford.
The Rev. Dr. Gwendolyn E. Boyd, 22nd national president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., will be the keynote speaker. Two initiatives Dr. Boyd launched as president included a National Day of Service to increase awareness of HIV/AIDS among African Americans and the Delta SEE Connection, a five-year initiative promoting “Science and Everyday Experiences,” which was funded by a $1.6 million National Science Foundation Grant.
Dr. Boyd is a graduate of Yale University School of Engineering, where she was the only woman and African American among the program’s 25 students. She also holds a Master of Divinity and a Doctorate in Ministry from Howard University.
Dr. Benjamin Chavis, president and CEO of National Newspapers Publishers Association, civil rights activist, environmental activist and Oxford native, is the 2022 recipient of The Dr. Andrea Harris Social Action Award.
Dr. Chavis received a BS degree in Chemistry from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, a Master of Divinity from Duke University, and a Doctorate in Ministry from Howard University.
Tickets for the luncheon can be purchased via Eventbrite for $55.
Checks for tax deductible donations should be made payable to Gateway CDC. Other checks should be made payable to Oxford-Henderson Alumnae Chapter. For further information on patron donations, contact Oxford-Henderson Alumnae Chapter at dstohachapter@gmail.com.
COVID-19 protocols will be required by the sorority. At the venue door, all guests must present documentation of full COVID-19 vaccination (i.e. vaccination card or upload of card on phone). Full COVID-19 Vaccination means two shots.Masks must also be worn while inside the venue, except when eating or speaking from the podium.
One of the programs of the sorority is social action. Proceeds from this event will be used for getting out the vote efforts in the sorority’s service areas of Franklin, Granville, Vance, and Warren counties, and Mecklenburg County, Va.
