The Warren County Board of Commissioners will be meeting with representatives from the municipalities of Macon, Norlina and Warrenton at 6 p.m. tonight (Wednesday) at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.
The discussion will follow the board’s regular work session, which will begin at 5 p.m.
The meeting will begin with introductions by County Commission Chairman Tare “T” Davis, Warrenton Mayor Walter Gardner, Norlina Mayor Wayne Aycock and Macon Mayor Carroll Harris, followed by a fiscal year 2021-22 state of the county video presentation.
A significant portion of the meeting will involve a discussion of areas of cooperation, such as emergency management, mutual aid and economic development, and 2022 legislative goals and how these matters pertain to Warren County’s three incorporated towns and the county as a whole.
Other matters on the agenda include county project updates concerning the Kerr Lake Regional Water System, S-line rail project, comprehensive plan update and the Triangle Trails Initiative.
The county and town representatives will consider setting a regular meeting schedule in order to create ongoing discussion.
The board’s work session will include matters that were not discussed during the board’s Jan. 3 meeting, which was abbreviated due to inclement weather. Those matters include an update on an audio/visual system for the Armory and consideration of an authorization for purchase, an update and discussion about ongoing efforts to expand broadband internet service to cover the entire county, and potential vote on amendments to the Warren County Armory Civic Center Fee Waiver Policy.
The proposed amendment reads: “Governmental agencies located within Warren County that have a reciprocal agreement for use of their facilities by Warren County are exempted from cleaning and damage fees; however, if there is damage from facility use, an assessment for any damages resulting from use of the facility will be due upon receipt.”
The board is also scheduled to vote on establishing an Interstate Overlay District and permitted uses within such a district. The proposed IOD would supplement existing zoning for the parcels of land bordering Interstate 85 to allow more common interstate commercial activity, such as restaurants, gas stations, hotels, retail business or industrial activity. Currently, much of the property bordering I-85 is zoned as agricultural residential.
The board will also consider amendments in the county zoning ordinance to include racetracks , internet sweepstakes and shooting ranges in the development standards.
These zoning-related matters were also moved from the Jan. 3 agenda.
The board will consider approving a fee waiver for Warren County Schools to use the Warren County Armory Civic Center for Warren Early College High School’s Earning of the Green ceremony. This matter also was originally on the agenda for the board meeting earlier this month.
County commissioners will hear updates on the Heritage Mulch and Pleasant Hills Subdivision projects.
Board members will discuss budget goals setting before adjourning and moving into the meeting with representatives of local municipalities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.