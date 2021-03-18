The Warren County Parks & Recreation Department has announced the reopening of the John Graham gym and spring sports registration as recreation programming resumes with safety measures in place based on public health and state athletic association guidelines.
The gym, at 113 Wilcox St., Warrenton, is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for pickleball and walking; from 1-4 p.m. for adult shoot around basketball with social distancing; and from 4:30-7:30 p.m. for youth (18 and under) shoot around and structured free play basketball that allows for social distancing, such as three-point shootout, knock out, around the world, and skills activities. No basketball games are allowed.
In between usage periods, the gym will be sanitized.
Gym capacity is 30 people maximum.
People using the gym will be required to have a temperature check, answer screening questions, fill out a liability waiver, and wear a facemask for the duration of their activity.
Registration for T-ball, softball and baseball for youth begins Monday, March 29, and will end at noon on Saturday, April 10.
For more information, contact the recreation office at 252-257-2272.
