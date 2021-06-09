Two COVID-19 first dose vaccine clinics have been planned in Warren County over the next week.
Friday, June 11
The Warren County Health Department in partnership with Gang Free Inc. and Kim’s Vineyard and Winery will sponsor a COVID-19 first dose vaccine clinic from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Friday, June 11.
The event will be held at Kim’s Vineyard and Winery, 408 Largo Rd., Norlina, in the Afton community. Gang Free Inc. will provide food boxes and personal protective equipment to those receiving vaccines, while supplies last.
Anyone 18 years of age and older may call the health department at 252-257-1185 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Tuesday, June 15
Warren County Health Department, in partnership with Perfecting Praise Ministries, will sponsor a COVIC-19 first dose vaccination clinic from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15 at Perfecting Praise Ministries, 205-B Center St., Norlina.
Vaccines that will be available are:
• Moderna (must be 18 years of age or older)
• Johnson & Johnson (upon request)
To schedule an appointment, call 252-257-1185 or 252-213-5337; or visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c44a8a92aa1fdc34-first to sign up online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.