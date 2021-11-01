No Bottom Road.jpg

LUCI WELDON/The Warren Record

It has been a busy Monday morning for Warren County's fire departments and other emergency personnel. Above, multiple fire departments worked together to extinguish flames on the second floor of a home on No Bottom Road near Axtell Ridgeway Road. Just moments later, a call came in to International Paper on U.S. 1 just south of Ridgeway. Below, trucks from multiple fire departments respond to the scene.

International Paper.jpg

LUCI WELDON/The Warren Record