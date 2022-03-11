Warren Family Institute, Inc. will be offering a workshop entitled, “Improving Children’s Self-Worth,” on Tuesday, March 15, at 6 p.m. The workshop will be held via Zoom.
Participants will learn the definition of self-concept self-esteem, and self-worth. Participants will also explore how negative labels affect children.
Individuals interested in participating in the “Improving Children’s Self-Worth” workshop should contact Linda Reid Pitchford, Family Support specialist at Warren Family Institute, Inc. You may call to register your email address at 252-257-1134.
