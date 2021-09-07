H.O.P.E. Regional Medical Clinic and the Warren County Health Department will host a drive-through COVID-19 testing event on Friday, Sept. 10, from 1:30-5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the health department, 544 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton.
Anyone who would like to be tested should bring their photo ID and their insurance card, if they have insurance. No co-pays are required. You also can get the test if you don’t have insurance.
No appointment is needed, and pre-registration is not required.
For more information, contact H.O.P.E. Regional Medical Clinic at 252-517-9090 or Warren County Health Department at 252-257-1185.
