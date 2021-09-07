Warrenton, NC (27589)

Today

Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 85F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.