Mrs. Christine Clements Ross and the Rev. Dr. Ulysses Ross of Lake Gaston announce that their grandson, Asa L. Bell III, passed the July 2022 North Carolina Bar exam.
He is a 2014 graduate of Athens Drive High School of Raleigh, and in 2018, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNC-Charlotte.
In the spring of 2022, Bell graduated from the University of Cincinnati schools of business and law with Master of Business Administration and Juris Doctorate degrees. This October, he will join the law firm of Katten Muchin as an associate in the firm’s real estate practice group.
Bell is the son of Mrs. Angela Ross Bell, MPH, and the Rev. Dr. Asa Bell, Jr., senior pastor of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and principal at The Law Offices of Asa L. Bell, Jr. PA, of Raleigh.
