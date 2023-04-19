Live music and popular festival foods are just part of the draw, as SpringFest returns to downtown Warrenton on Saturday. The annual event, sponsored by the Warrenton Revitalization Committee, will be held on Courthouse Square, 109 S. Main St., from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Dozens of vendors are expected to be selling wares including jewelry, crafts, beef jerky, candles, home decor, arts and crafts, kids’ toys, woodworking, plants and more. Festival foods include Lawrence & Perry Barbecue, snow cones, funnel cakes and kettle corn.
At the information kiosk, the Warrenton Revitalization Committee will be asking festival-goers to vote on which movies they would like to see when Family Movie Night returns to Courthouse Square. Four showings are expected this spring and fall.
Those attending SpringFest also are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs in order to stay awhile and enjoy the music provided by both Steve Compton and also Shannon Baker & Sometime Soon.
For more information on SpringFest, contact Warrenton Town Hall, 252-257-1122.
