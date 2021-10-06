Aaron Ayscue
Occupation or field in which you work/are retired from: Retail management
Current or previous membership/leadership positions in local civic groups, nonprofits, municipal or county committees, etc:
Warrenton Rural Volunteer Fire Department
What are the top three issues you think the Warrenton Town Board needs to address, and how would you address them?
Develop a vision for where we want the town to go.
Revisit current ordinances/guidelines to continue the growth we are experiencing now.
Identify and prioritize “needs” of the community. “Needs” should come before “wants.”
What is your vision for Warrenton’s future, and how do you think the town board could best prepare for the future?
To be able to get basic needs inside of the town limits by being supportive of new businesses/developing current businesses. Utilize the resources we have (Frontier Warren to name one). Balancing historic guidelines with modern practices.
What contributions have you already made to help improve quality of life in Warrenton?
Our café provides a service to the community as well as visitors. During the pandemic, we prioritized getting foods and supplies in our café that were greatly needed in the community. I volunteer hours of my week to fire protection and emergency services, largely in the town limits.
Why should voters put their trust in you?
I have no hidden personal agenda. I seek effective use of funds taken from taxpayers. Fairness and consistency in everything I do.
George A. (Al) Fleming
Occupation or field in which you work/are retired from:
Real Estate purchases and sales since 1977 (still active), including rentals for homes and commercial properties. Owner of Fleming Investment Company, and retired Fleming Appraisal Co.
Current or previous membership/leadership positions in local civic groups, nonprofits, municipal or county committees, etc.
Three-term member of the Warrenton Town Board, holding positions of police commissioner, fire commissioner and human resources commissioner. Warrenton Lions Club member for 25 years, Past Master of Johnston Caswell Masonic Lodge #10, Secretary of Lodge for 30 years. Active with the Masonic Home for Children in Oxford. Chairman of the Warren County Hospital Board in the 1970s. I have been a supporter of the Warren County NAACP for years. I am a Sunday school teacher at Norlina United Methodist Church.
What are the top three issues you think the Warrenton Town Board needs to address, and how would you address them?
1. Fairness to all, most especially to the citizens of Warrenton.
2. Public opinion to be sought and heard with open minds from all who wish to participate.
3. Every day is a new day with new possibilities for all Warrenton citizens to have access to all needed information and resources to help us succeed in building a beautiful, comfortable and safe town to be proud of.
What is your vision for Warrenton’s future, and how do you think the town board could best prepare for the future?
It is difficult to prepare for the future when you are not being a participant. The town board can best prepare by listening, listening and always listening to the ideas of others. My vision for the future of Warrenton is a diverse mix of businesses filling the needs of our local citizens making us have a prosperous community for all.
What contributions have you already made to help improve quality of life in Warrenton?
My wife, Linda, and I have been investing in our town and community for many years. We have just rehabilitated five downtown buildings on Main Street and are happy that they are being used by diverse businesses helping our town to be more self-sufficient. Our tenants are diverse in race, and we feel privileged to be able to provide rental properties well kept up for them to have profitable business ventures. I am also happy to serve as the chairman of the Warrenton Planning and Zoning Board.
Why should voters put their confidence in you?
I have operated my business in our town for the past 30 years plus. I have always intended and practiced working fairly and honestly with everyone whom we work with and do business with in all and any manner. Please feel free to speak with our tenants and associates and find out how they feel about us and how they feel about doing business with us. Because I always aim to be fair, honest and treat all people with respect and dignity, and work together with people. I hope my reputation for doing so speaks for itself. That has always been my goal. I plan to continue to work together with the citizens of Warrenton for the benefit of the citizens and the town.
Mary Lang Hunter
Occupation or field in which you work/are retired from: Community Schools director, Warren County Schools
Current or previous membership/leadership positions in local civic groups, nonprofits, municipal or county committees, etc.
Commissioner – Town of Warrenton (currently); was appointed in the spring of 2009 to complete an unexpired term; ran in Nov. 2009, 2013, 2017 and about to complete third full term
Currently Mayor Pro-Tem – Elected in 2016 by board members
Currently chairperson – Finance and Administration Committee
Currently member – Planning/Zoning/Cemetery Committee and Human Resources/IT Committee
Former member – Revitalization/Historical Committee; Served as Design Committee chairperson
Former member – Citizens Advisory Board, town of Warrenton
Former member – Warren County Tourism Committee
Former member – Warrenton Board of Adjustments
Currently board member and secretary – Cherry Hill Historical Foundation
Current member – Preservation Warrenton Partners
Current co-chairperson – Warren County Committee of Museum of History Associates
Current member – Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church (since 1975)
Communications chairperson (Currently)
Past Administrative Council chairperson (three terms)
Past trustee
Past Worship Committee chairperson
Long-time Chancel Choir member
Current Member – Warren County Memorial Library Friends of the Library
Past (founding) executive director – Warren Education Fund
What are the top three issues you think the Warrenton Town Board needs to address, and how would you address them?
• Limited Finances. During the past 10 years or so, the town has been fortunate to be the recipient of several million dollars in grant awards designated for vital infrastructure projects such as water main and water line repairs, radio-frequency water meter installation, the renovation of Town Hall, and the rehab of some of the antiquated and deteriorating areas of the Waste Water Treatment Plant. Additional work is needed on deteriorating infrastructure, and several vehicles, pieces of equipment and machinery are in need of replacement. Continuous attention is needed with regard to attracting and retaining highly qualified and certified staff. As a board, we must constantly seek out and take advantage of additional grant opportunities to offset the costs of these projects. Additionally, continuing to emphasize downtown and community revitalization will inevitably attract new residents and businesses, resulting in revenue that will offset the cost of operating the town.
• Downtown and Community Revitalization. As in my three previous terms, this continues to be a priority for me. In order to attract new people and work opportunities to Warrenton, we much constantly emphasize the importance of having a thriving downtown and an attractive living community that offers residents opportunities for entertainment, dining, shopping and gathering. I will continue to support our staff, other board members and community volunteers to devise and launch policies and procedures that are aimed at ensuring that properties are well maintained and attractive in appearance, and that business and home owners abide by the regulations as set forth by the Historic District Commission. Along with other board members and town staff, I am proud of the revitalization standard we have set by completing the renovation of the Warrenton Town Hall.
• Safety. We must place continuing emphasis on the importance of making Warrenton a safe place to live, work, visit and shop. As much as possible within the constraints of tight budgets, the Warrenton Board of Commissioners must offer as much support as possible to the town’s Police Department as it works in concert with the Sheriff’s Office to keep our community safe.
What is your vision for Warrenton’s future, and how do you think the town board could best prepare for the future?
My vision for Warrenton’s future has not waivered since I was seated on the Board in 2009:
My dream for Warrenton is to have every store maintained and occupied with a thriving business, our streets lined with shoppers, and our homes and yards beautifully kept and filled with inhabitants. The Warrenton of the future should be one that offers a safe, welcoming place for business and families with the appropriate infrastructure and utilities to support outstanding and appealing livability. This vision, I feel, can be realized as all entities (board, staff, community volunteers) work together to achieve the goals and strategies identified in a recent strategic planning session, all the while keeping in focus the core values identified in the planning session, those of fairness, progressiveness, and proactiveness, as well as the aspirational values of diversity and inclusiveness:
Goals:
Maintain small town charm
Keep business district active
Keep young people excited about living in warrenton
Increase prosperity and vibrancy
Understand and capitalize on a variety of histories while engaging in the future
(Strategies for reaching these goals were identified, but space constraints prohibit my listing them here.)
What contributions have you already made to help improve quality of life in Warrenton?
I have lived in Warrenton since marrying my husband, Richard Hunter, in 1975. Together we have restored one of Warrenton’s oldest homes. I would like to think that this effort has in some way encouraged others to follow suit, thus improving the quality of life in Warrenton by preserving its valuable historic properties. I worked for Warren County Schools as Community Schools director for approximately 23 years, planning and launching efforts to promote Warren County’s school system. During my tenure with Warren County Schools, I had the opportunity to collaborate with numerous local organizations on various projects aimed at the promotion of specific efforts. I served in the capacity of executive director of the Warren Education Fund, a local education fund that I was instrumental in forming in the late 1980s and that raises funds and supports projects within Warren County Schools. I am an active member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, a downtown church for which I have served on numerous committees and been a longtime member of the adult choir. I have worked with and supported the efforts of various committees that seek to improve the quality of life in Warrenton, including Preservation Warrenton, the Warrenton Rotary Club, the Warren County Tourism Committee and the Cherry Hill Historical Foundation. While on the board of commissioners, I have supported the hiring of highly qualified individuals to carry out the work of the town, individuals whose responsibility it is to see that the visions of the board are realized.
Why should voters put their confidence in you?
The voters of Warrenton should again put their confidence in me because I have been a longtime resident of Warrenton with a vested interest in seeing the town thrive. I have lived here, have now retired here and I plan to be a Warrenton resident for many years to come. I have skills that serve me well as a town board member, as a result of earning a degree in English from UNC-Chapel Hill, a master’s in Rehabilitation Counseling from ECU, then working most of my career in the field of communications/public relations. I am accustomed to working with boards and teams, carefully weighing options, then devising and carrying out plans and programs for the good of the organization. My educational experience and work experience, coupled with my knowledge of the community, serves me well as a town commissioner.
Edna Scott
Occupation or field in which you work/are retired from:
• Assistant Vice President, Branch Manager, Chase Bank, New York
• Elementary instructor, Florida Retirement System
• Instructor, Career & College Readiness, Vance-Granville Community College, Warren Campus
Current or previous membership/leadership positions in local civic groups, nonprofits, municipal or county committees, etc.
• Curator, Henderson Institute Historical Museum (retired after 10 years)
• Current member of Board of Trustees, Warrenton Memorial
•Current chairperson, Public Safety Committee, Warrenton Board of Commissioners
What are the top three issues you think the Warrenton Town Board needs to address, and how would you address them?
• Citizen representation
• Equitable allocation of public resources
• Shared communication and information from town officials
I would address the three issues by soliciting all residents’ input and encouraging them to attend all meetings to voice their opinions/concerns to the commissioners. If this is done, we as commissioners would recognize the needs of our citizens and learn from each other to ensure our plans will benefit all citizens from every walk of life.
What is your vision for Warrenton’s future, and how do you think the town board could best prepare for the future?
My vision for Warrenton’s future depends on today’s effort within four categories:
1. Transportation
• Integrate transportation services, (i.e. KARTS and volunteer organizations) to better connect or offer Warrenton transit options.
• Secure grants and technical assistance programs to support transportation.
2. Academics
• Better educate our youth about their history; their past is also their future.
• Ensure Warrenton’s schools offer coursework that apply to the real world, (i.e. investing in land, real estate) and meaningful academic courses to support all.
• Create a positive working relationship between commissions and school system.
3. Recreation
• Build up community where recreation and sports attract people to Warrenton.
• Explore the possibility of utilizing John Graham Gym for youth sports.
• Solicit middle and high school coaches to assist in the effort.
4. Outreach
• Host community events, seminars, and fairs.
• Employ strategies of inclusivity and diversity.
• Offer free back to school drives.
What contributions have you already made to help improve quality of life in Warrenton?
I have already encouraged citizens to attend town board meetings, and citizens from the Hayley/Franklin Streets area have been attending since my board appointment in April 2021. This engagement has led to a clean-up of the historical Hayley-Haywood Park and the possible removal/demolishing of a couple of abandoned houses on Hayley. This project is a work in progress. I’m also seeking to improve the quality of life in other areas of Warrenton.
Why should voters put their confidence in you?
• Trust
• Voice for all
• Transparency of communication from town officials
Mark W. Wethington
Occupation or field in which you work/are retired from: Christian pastor/non-profit
Current or previous membership/leadership positions in local civic groups, nonprofits, municipal or county committees, etc.
Presently a Warrenton town commissioner, elected by the town commissioners in November 2021 to fill a vacancy.
Member of Warren County Economic Recovery & Resiliency Initiative
Member of NAACP and various committees of NAACP
Revisioning committee of All Saints’ Episcopal Church
Convenor of the newly-formed Warrenton ecumenical ministry
Pastor part-time of Antioch Christian Church, Warren County
What are the top three issues you think the Warrenton Town Board needs to address, and how would you address them?
The 2020 census shows various changes in Warrenton which need to be seriously addressed. Population has decreased, and poverty has increased. In addition, since the 2010 census, the majority of residents of Warrenton has shifted from being “White” to persons who are not White (Black, Native American, Hispanic, Asian and mixed race). Until recently, the town commissioners were White for a century. The Warrenton Town Board needs to address these three top issues:
Find ways to hear the voices which are non-White and increase non-White leadership
Seriously address poverty in our midst (job, food and good-housing scarcity, internet access)
Transparency in local government
What is your vision for Warrenton’s future, and how do you think the town board could best prepare for the future?
I see a Warrenton of the future where local small businesses are widely supported and are prospering. I see a Warrenton of the future which strongly supports the arts. I see a Warrenton of the future which listens to and embraces the voices of all people, especially those who are generally considered to have little voice because of their color, economic circumstances or life orientation.
The town leadership needs to develop more ways to hear the voices of all people, to seek out those voices; to be transparent in government decisions, encouraging all people to be informed and know what the town leadership is doing before major decisions are made, thereby seeking input from residents regarding vital decisions.
What contributions have you already made to help improve quality of life in Warrenton?
I have worked to address dilapidated buildings in Warrenton.
I have worked to establish relationships with African Americans and other people of color, both residents and business owners, seeking to hear their voices and concerns.
I have found ways to assist small businesses, and especially Black businesses.
I have worked to support the arts in Warrenton.
Why should voters put their confidence in you?
My life is committed to the inclusion of all people, and I seek to build positive relationships with people who represent the diversity of our community. I believe that I offer creative solutions to issues which confront us, and that I do so with respect for all people. I believe that hearing the stories of all people is important, and that truth is essential to understanding our history so that we can be a more loving and just community.
Jason Young
Occupation or field in which you work/are retired from: Architectural Designer/Draftsman
Current or previous membership/leadership positions in local civic groups, nonprofits, municipal or county committees, etc.
I currently serve as a board member of the Warren County Community Foundation and also coached tee-ball this year.
What are the top three issues you think the Warrenton Town Board needs to address, and how would you address them?
First, I think a key issue for the town of Warrenton is growth, but without losing our small town charm. Second, the town board should work to help create housing for people that may want to move to town, taking advantage of upstairs apartments in one or more of the town’s buildings on Main Street. I would also like to see more small businesses in town and would focus my efforts and experience on recruitment of those small businesses. Third, the town board should help promote the restoration of some of our historic buildings and turn them into places in which people will be proud to work and live.
What is your vision for Warrenton’s future, and how do you think the town board could best prepare for the future?
Warrenton should be a thriving small town with every building occupied with successful businesses. In my opinion, the town board, mayor, and administrator have been very proactive recently in preparing the town for the future. One way they have done this is with grants to help fund different infrastructure projects, which in turn, helps to keep taxes low. I would like to help keep this momentum going in the right direction.
I would also like to see more family-oriented events to draw families into town, like “movie night.” I know that COVID has put a halt on some events, but my family always enjoys going to the Square to watch a movie on “movie night.”
What contributions have you already made to help improve quality of life in Warrenton?
In 2018, my wife and I purchased the Taylor Building on Main Street and started work on renovating the downstairs office spaces. January 2019, we moved her hair salon into the building. We not only established her business in town, but also to date, we have renovated six different office spaces in the Taylor Building, and all six are currently occupied. This has brought new businesses and people to downtown Warrenton and proved that it is worthwhile to invest in Warrenton.
Why should voters put their confidence in you?
I was born and raised in Warren County. I have lived here all my life, and now my wife and I are raising our family here in Warrenton. I work in town and also am a small business owner. I am a very detail-oriented person who carefully thinks through issues to come out with the best possible solution. I have a business mindset and will try my best to see that taxpayers’ dollars will be spent wisely.
Editor’s Note: The newspaper invited candidates in the towns of Norlina and Warrenton to complete questionnaires to highlight issues of importance to them before the start of the early voting period. Warrenton town commissioner candidate John Mooring and Norlina candidates for mayor and town commissioner did not return completed forms by the Oct. 1 deadline.
