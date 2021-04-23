Rose O'Malley.jpg

Rose O’Malley shows a Yorkshire/Hampshire crossbred pig during the recent Eastern Carolina 4-H Show and Sale.

Rose O’Malley, daughter of Dr. Chris and Dr. Amy O’Malley of Warrenton Animal Clinic, won several honors during the recent Eastern Carolina 4-H Show and Sale.

She entered three Yorkshire/Hampshire crossbred pigs and received the following awards: first place, pen of three; Grand Champion, pen of three; and first place Senior Showmanship.

While completing her senior year as a homeschooled student, O’Malley is also enrolled at Vance-Granville Community College, where she will be receiving an associates degree next month.