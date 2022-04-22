Warrenton Rural Volunteer Fire Department and several other Warren County fire departments worked to extinguish a blaze at this camper behind a residence on Koonce Drive in Warrenton Thursday afternoon. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly and stopped it from spreading into the nearby wooded area. Norlina, Macon Rural and Hawtree volunteer fire departments also responded, along with the Warren County fire marshal, Warren County Sheriff's Office and N.C. Forest Service.
