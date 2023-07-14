The Gamma Kappa Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. recently inducted its first cohort of brothers in nearly 40 years: Brother Roy Hunt, Brother Kevin Smith, Brother Joshua Alston and Brother Leroy Anderson.
Brother Christopher Anderson served as membership intake chairperson for this cohort, collectively named “ Mission Impossible.”
The induction ceremony was held on Friday, June 30, at Tiffany’s of Henderson. These new brothers, coupled with the current membership, gives the local chapter the ability to expand upon the services it has been able to provide within the four-county region.
“While we will continue our current campaigns, Bags for Blessings, Help for the Homeless, Monthly Food Distribution, Community Golf Tournament, and collaborative activities with the ladies of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc, these brothers have planned and our chapter will execute a plethora of new initiatives to fulfil our mission of equipping the culture for service and providing service to humanity,” states the Rev. Charles Walton, chapter president.
As the chapter continues to field numerous requests for membership, a fall membership class is being planned. More details will be available at the virtual fraternity house at www.gks1914.org.
