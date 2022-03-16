The jury trial in the first-degree murder case of Lester Kearney, 38, of Littleton is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, March 22, in Warren County Superior Court. Judge Henry W. Hight, Jr. will be presiding. The court session will begin at 9:30 a.m.
Kearney stands accused in the fatal home invasion and fire that severely injured the Rev. John Alford and resulted in the death of his wife, Dr. Nancy Alford, in 2018.
The co-defendant in the case, Kevin Munn, 34, of the Afton-Elberon community, entered guilty pleas in 2018 to first-degree murder charges in the death of Nancy Alford and in the 2017 shooting death of Vance County businessman Tommy Ellington.
Kearney and Munn were accused of breaking into the Alfords’ Wildwood Point Subdivision home on March 9, 2018. According to initial law enforcement reports, Dr. Alford was kidnapped by one of the men and forced to withdraw money from the State Employees’ Credit Union in Roanoke Rapids before driving the suspect back to her home. There, the couple were left to die after their home was set on fire. Dr. Alford died at the scene. Rev. Alford escaped and was hospitalized due to his injuries.
Munn admitted guilt in both the Alford and Ellington cases in a plea deal with the state, agreeing to truthfully testify for the state at trial in the Alford case, cooperate with authorities in cases related to the death of Nancy Alford, and in exchange would serve two consecutive life sentences instead of facing the death penalty.
Munn later made a request to withdraw his guilty plea related to the death of Dr. Alford. However, a judge denied that request during a 2021 hearing, allowing the state to try Munn and seek the death penalty in both cases.
News reports from late last week indicated that Munn was found unconscious in his jail cell and had been hospitalized.
Kearney also faces the death penalty if he is found guilty in the death of Nancy Alford.
Throughout court proceedings related to the case, Kearney has maintained his innocence. Defense attorneys have contended that Kearney was not at the Alfords’ home at the time of the home invasion and fire, and that all evidence in the case points to Munn’s guilt.
Last month, Emancipate NC hosted a virtual press conference with Kearney’s mother and other family members, saying that Kearney had been wrongly incarcerated and expressing concerns about whether he would receive a fair trial.
The press conference came as jury selection began in the case. According to the Warren County Clerk of Court’s Office, jury selection lasted Feb. 9-25.
The last capital murder case to be tried in Warren County was in about the 1990s.
Munn hospitalized
Munn was one of two inmates found unresponsive in their cell at the Granville County Detention Center on Friday, March 11.
According to a press release from the Granville County Sheriff’s Office, the inmates were found shortly after 5 a.m. Sheriff’s Office personnel performed life saving measures, and Granville County Emergency Medical Services also attempted life saving measures.
The Granville County Sheriff’s Office reported that one inmate was pronounced dead at the scene. At the request of the family, that inmate’s name is being withheld at this time. Munn remains hospitalized for treatment.
Granville County Sheriff John B. Hardy III told the newspaper Monday morning that the State Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating, and no additional information is available at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.