Halifax Electric Membership Corporation has named Vaughan Elementary School music teacher Diane Colin as a Bright Ideas Tar Heel Teacher of the Week in recognition for outstanding work in the classroom and as a Bright Ideas education grant winner.
The initiative recognizes 25 teachers from across the state during the 2020-21 school year and is offered by Halifax EMC and North Carolina’s Electric Cooperatives, in partnership with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
As a Bright Ideas Tar Heel Teacher of the Week, Colin, Vaughan Elementary School and the teacher’s Bright Ideas proposal will be recognized during the radio broadcast of a UNC men’s basketball game. The recognition is scheduled to be broadcast on Jan. 26 when UNC plays Pittsburgh.
Colin will also be featured on Halifax EMC’s website at halifaxemc.com, its Facebook account @HalifaxEMC, and in its newsletter within Carolina Country magazine.
