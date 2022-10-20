Former Congresswoman Eva Clayton is among six North Carolinians who will receive the state’s highest civilian honor, the North Carolina Award, during a ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the North Carolina Museum of Art. Gov. Roy Cooper will present the awards.
The award was created by the General Assembly in 1961 to recognize significant contributions to the state and nation in the fields of fine arts, literature, public service and science.
The 2022 honorees are Eva Clayton and Mickey Michaux for public service, Eric Church for fine arts, David Zucchino for literature, Dr. Stanley Riggs and Dr. Priya Kishnani for science.
“The individuals have enriched North Carolina and our nation through their extraordinary accomplishments,” said Reid Wilson, secretary of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. “Each of them has enhanced the lives of North Carolinians through their lasting achievements in the arts, literature, sciences and public service.”
Clayton, the first African-American woman to represent North Carolina in Congress, was also the state’s first Black representatives since 1901 when she took office in the closing months of the 102nd Congress in 1992. Clayton, a staunch defender of rural and agricultural interests, revived the Rural Caucus, along with Missouri Republican Jo Ann Emerson. They rallied more than 100 House members who pledged to continue federal aid to farmers, create new rural jobs and expand technology initiatives. After retiring from Congress in January 2003, Clayton spent three years in Rome, Italy, as assistant director-general of the Food Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. There, she facilitated the establishment of 24 national alliances to reduce hunger, malnutrition and poverty in countries around the world.
