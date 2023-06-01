It was a fun time at the closing day for the Kerr-Tar Region K Senior Games hosted on May 18 at the Warren County Armory Civic Center and coordinated by the local Senior Center. DJ Willie C got folks on their feet for a “Cupid Shuffle” dance break while judges’ scores in the final Silver Arts events were tabulated. Warren County’s Sylvia Starks won Best in Show for her vocal performance.
Most Popular
Articles
- From the Warren County Sheriff's Office
- WCHS junior track athlete makes history at State Track Meet
- Celebrate sisterhood anniversary
- Warren Correctional Institution employees receive state awards
- One person succumbs to injuries from structure fire
- Outstanding WCHS student-athlete awarded Bob Price Scholarship
- Sorority honors area women for community service
- WCTS-NWHS alumni announce 2023 scholarship recipients
- Bugg adds flying squirrels next to his train museum
- Breakfast ministry gathers
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.