Senior Games.jpg

JENNIFER HARRIS/The Warren Record

It was a fun time at the closing day for the Kerr-Tar Region K Senior Games hosted on May 18 at the Warren County Armory Civic Center and coordinated by the local Senior Center. DJ Willie C got folks on their feet for a “Cupid Shuffle” dance break while judges’ scores in the final Silver Arts events were tabulated. Warren County’s Sylvia Starks won Best in Show for her vocal performance.