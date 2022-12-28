The week leading up to Christmas turned sad for three Warren County families whose homes were damaged or destroyed by fire. However, the residents of those homes were not injured.
Multiple area fire departments responded, facing extremely cold temperatures and high winds.
Weather conditions were more typical for the area on Wednesday, Dec. 21, when Warrenton Rural Volunteer Fire Department was called around 9:40 a.m. to a fire at a mobile home on McGhee Avenue at Ferguson Court off Baltimore Road near Warrenton.
Fire Chief Walter Gardner said that the fire started in the vicinity of a portable heater. In addition to Warrenton Rural, Norlina, Macon Rural and Afton-Elberon Volunteer Fire Departments responded.
Friday, Dec. 23, was especially busy for firefighters, who also faced high winds and unusually cold temperatures.
Around 10:45 a.m., Hawtree Volunteer Fire Department received a call to a fire at a brick, single story home on U.S. 1 in Wise.
Fire Chief Steve Barney indicated that the fire began around a fireplace. In addition to Hawtree, Norlina, Ridgeway and Palmer Springs (Va.) Volunteer Fire Departments responded.
Hawtree VFD was called to the scene of a fire at a two-story, wood frame home on US 1 in Wise around 7:20 p.m. the same day.
Barney indicated that the cause of the fire was electrical in nature. Initially, Norlina, Ridgeway and Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Departments were called to the scene to assist Hawtree. Later, Drewry, Warrenton Rural, Churchill-Five Forks and Afton-Elberon Volunteer Fire Departments were later called. Barney said that the night’s cold temperatures and high winds hampered operations.
He indicated that two firefighters were injured at the scene. One was transported to an area hospital by Warren County Emergency Medical Services for treatment of a sprained ankle, bruised hip and other bruises. A second firefighter sustained a bruised knee, but was not transported to the hospital.
