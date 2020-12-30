Before winter break, Warren County Schools administered state end-of-course test and Career and Technical Education post assessments with adjustments allowed by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction due to circumstances related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Chelsa Jennings, chief academic officer with Warren County Schools, the U.S. Department of Education indicated that tests such as EOGs, EOCs, Career and Technical Education post assessments, the ACT college admissions exam, PreACT and WorkKeys designed to measure preparation for the workforce would be held as scheduled.
However, Jennings noted that the NCDPI mandated that these state assessments cannot be taken remotely.
She said that high school students took fall end-of-course tests and Career and Technical Education post assessments at their schools beginning the week of Dec. 14. However, the following precautions were implemented to ensure safety due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic:
• Test sites with no more than eight test takers
• Social distancing within the school building
• Temperature checks and COVID-19 screening questions upon arrival
• Masks required to be worn by staff and students
• Sanitizing stations
• Test sites sanitized before and after testing
• Air purifiers placed in classrooms and/or windows for improved ventilation.
Jennings said that due to challenges students have faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state allowed local school districts flexibility on scoring the required tests. Warren County Schools implemented the following scoring plan:
• A minimum possible score on EOCs and ETC post assessments. Jennings said that the goal of the minimum score is to ensure that students’ final average in the course is determined by their work and assessments by the teacher over the course of the semester rather than a score on a single assessment.
• The exam grade as required by the state will make up 20 percent of the final grade for the course.
• Students who do not take state exams and are not exempt will receive a grade of incomplete for the course and will have the opportunity to take the test at a later date determined by the school district.
• Students will receive a numeral grade on their report cards based upon the North Carolina 10-point grading scale.
