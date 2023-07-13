By Mark W. Wethington
Warren Ministries United is a coalition of 18 churches in Warren County (and growing). The churches represent a diversity of Christian denominations, and in the over two years of being in ministry together, WMU has desired to be an expression of unity within our community, working together to provide resources for persons with food insecurity, giving support to children in our schools, promoting racial reconciliation, and, in more recent times, offering temporary housing to those who for whatever reason do not have a place to overnight. WMU has also sponsored community services of worship, as well as vigils for peace and comfort.
In the fall of 2022, WMU was encouraged to apply for a Housing Instability Pilot Program grant offered through the Warren County Board of Commissioners. WMU applied for this grant, and in November 2022, received $16,799. Over the past months, this money has been used to prepare two separate facilities for sheltering persons who find themselves without housing. One of these facilities will be used to house families, and the other will be used to house singles. Both of these facilities are almost ready to welcome persons in such need, and one of them has already been opened and used for this purpose. WMU is very grateful to partner with county leadership to assist the homeless and those experiencing housing instability here in Warren County.
One of the greatest needs which this program has, besides monetary donations and donations of “hygiene kits,” is for volunteers. While there is no anticipation of these facilities being constantly full, there will be times throughout the year when persons will be needed to overnight and offer support to those who are housed. Persons who are housed will be screened through county services. Volunteers will need to make application and have a background check. If you are interested in volunteering at one of the site, or would like to make a financial donation or donation of hygiene kits, you are asked to call Henry Durham at 301-807-6720.
It is good news that Warren County will now have this service available to persons who find themselves without housing and need temporary shelter. Both extreme hot weather and cold weather can be brutal to human lives, and there are times when this ministry can step up and offer assistance. There will also be times when a family may be burned out, or when a person is experiencing a difficult domestic situation and needs shelter. There will likely be many circumstances when this ministry will provide compassionate care to someone in need. WMU appreciates the community support that will help this program succeed.
If you are part of a congregation which would like to join in ministry with Warren Ministries United, you are invited to contact Mark W. Wethington at 910-295-7720.
