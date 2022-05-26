Warren County Training School was established in the Paschall community near Wise in 1922. Later becoming North Warren High School, it saw its last high school graduating class in 1969.
This year, the WCTS-NWHS Alumni and Friends Association, Inc. celebrates a century of involvement in the community with a number of activities planned for its reunion this weekend. In preparation for the milestone observance, the Alumni and Friends Association, with the assistance of a local nonprofit and two local businesses, prepared a Centennial History Quilt to be displayed in a number of prominent county locations.
The Alumni and Friends Association studied school archives, interviewed the children of some of the Association’s original members, and studied other resources in order to compile and condense the history in a way that it could effectively be displayed in fabric squares.
The quilt assembly process began with fabrics of blue and of gold, the school colors, that were cut into squares. Each square would feature a portion of the school history.
Wording for each square was printed onto transfer paper and then ironed onto the fabric. After the transfer process was complete, the nonprofit organization Heritage Quilters sewed the squares together. Warrenton business Friends Two handled the quilting process, and Littleton business Sherry’s Sew What embroidered the following words at the top: Warren County Training School-North Warren High School “Celebrating 100 Years of Community Involvement” 1922-2022.
The school has a rich history rooted in the community. A portion of that history provided by the Alumni and Friends Association is as follows:
“Warren County Training School opened in September of 1922. The school was the first public high school in the county for African Americans. Students from as far away as Maryland came and boarded with community families to obtain an education. In 1959, the school’s name changed to North Warren High School. During the life of the school, it has always had a focus on empowering the community and positively impacting families. The Alumni Association has continued this focus.
The last high school graduating class was the Class of 1969. Then the school became a middle school, and later an elementary school. Ultimately, the school closed its doors for good in 1991.”
The quilt honors a number of the WCTS-NWHS principals, including the first, Gillis Emmanuel Cheek, who served from 1922-1944, and the last high school principal, George Haywood Washington, who served from 1944-1969.
Project participants found a strong history of perseverance during difficult times. The Centennial History Quilt will be displayed at a number of locations throughout the county to allow the general public to discover the history of Warren County Training School and North Warren High School and those schools’ long connection with the local community.
