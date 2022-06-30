The Living and Learning Youth Center of Warren County will offer the Environmental Justice & Peace Summer Camp for 25 rising ninth-grade through rising 12th-grade students July 11-21, at Vance-Granville Community College’s Warrenton campus from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Through a collaboration with the local community college, grant funding by The Conservation Fund and Halifax Electric, the camp is free to all students, and breakfast and lunch are provided.
Camp participants will explore ways to find a balance in academics, their health, extracurricular activities such as sports or band, etc., and their family and social lives. Upon completion of the two-week camp, students will have tools and resources to help equip them for their future.
Participants will receive information about the expectations of a first-year college student from Professor Lamont Sparrow, St. Augustine’s University, explore the Environmental Justice Movement started in Warren County through a curriculum provided by the Warren County Environmental Action Team, participate in an activity provided by our local 4-H program and yoga classes with Kristen Baughman Taber, and learn how to develop and market their student brand with former student-athlete Mykia Jones.
Jones has ties to Warren County, as her mother Floriece Davis grew up in Warren County and attended Warren County schools. Jones is a Raleigh native and former student-athlete at Wake Forest, Georgetown and Temple University. After completing five years of eligibility, she then went on to continue her studies as a graduate assistant for the Temple women’s basketball team, where she then received her Master of Science degree in Sport Management with a concentration in Marketing and Promotion.
Upon completion of her final collegiate career, Jones used her platform to bring awareness to athletes about mental health. After conducting a radio appearance with radio station G105, she started the process of her new mental health activity journal for student-athletes. With a substantial amount of research and personal experience, she then created “Kiaz Korner,” a social media outlet dedicated to creating a safe space for athletes to help improve their mental space by serving as an outlet and as an informative resource to help those in need, as stated in her biography.
Parents of the summer campers will also attend a parent empowerment session on Saturday, July 16, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Warren County Memorial Library. Parents will receive information and tips to help navigate their child’s academic journey through high school. Aimee A. Cooper, of Connecting Communities and Counseling Agency, PLLC, will share information with parents on finding balance for themselves and their families.
To enroll in summer camp or for more information, visit www.livingandlearningyouthcenter.org or call 252-226-9817.
