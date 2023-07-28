Daniel Beech and Adam Forman visited the Rotary Club of Warrenton on Tuesday to talk about the Warrenton Revitalization Committee. They gave members an insight into who they are, how they work and what they do. Beech and Forman handed out a presentation with a chart showing how the Committee is organized. They talked about ideas for some of the events in Warrenton, such as the Spring Festival, the Harvest Festival and the Christmas Parade, which the Rotary Club helps to put on, and ideas which they hope to implement in the future. Pictured are Daniel Beech, Susan Brown of the Rotary Club of Warrenton and Adam Forman.
