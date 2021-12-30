The members of Pink With A Passion hosted a Holiday Meal Giveaway for people living with Cancer on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The giveaway of 50 meals in boxes which consisted of one turkey, dressing, collard greens, sweet potatoes and cranberry sauce was the organization’s 2021 closing event.
Amena Wilson, president of the organization, described the recipients of the meals as being excited, happy and grateful.
PWAP is a local 501c3 incorporated organization born in 2017 out of love, compassion, education and a desire to help women fighting breast cancer. After much hard work and dedication, it has evolved into an organization that now helps patients battling all types of cancer.
They depend on support and donations from the community and work tirelessly to recycle efforts to those in need. Some of the sponsors of this year’s meal giveaway were Working Landscapes of Warrenton, which donated collard greens and sweet potatoes; M.R. Williams, Inc. of Henderson; and Food Lion stores of Warrenton, Henderson and Oxford.
Wilson, who is a breast cancer survivor, stated that not only can breast cancer take a devastating toll physically and mentally, it affects financially as well. Battling breast cancer can be very overwhelming with surgeries, bills, and co-payments, and each doctor’s visit can be financially draining.
The members of Pink With A Passion are passionate about sharing their stories, talents and efforts to educate and help bring prevention of and awareness about cancer. They all believe that early detection is the key, so they encourage others to complete breast self-exams, annual mammograms and other recommended cancer screenings along with regular doctor visits.
Through their 501c3 incorporation, Pink With A Passion has continuous sales of T-shirts, ($15 each S - 4XL) and they collect public donations to generate funds which are donated back into the community. To contact PWAP, call Amena Wilson at 252-213- 5735 or Elaine White at 443-983-7472.
T. A. Jones is a freelance contributor to The Warren Record, and the author of “The Parent Push, Helping Your Child Succeed Through High School and Beyond” and “A Summer With No Ice Cream.” To contact her, visit tajones.org.
