Member recognition, officer installation and celebration were the themes for the May 19 meeting of the GFWC Warrenton Woman’s Club held at the Warrenton Presbyterian Church.
President Linda Rivers welcomed members and recognized past GFWC-NC District 5 President Margaret Ann Brame, the evening’s special guest.
The Membership and Nominating Committee, chaired by Linda Paschall, hosted the meeting.
Committee member Peggy Allen contributed floral arrangements for the tables.
After a catered meal, President Rivers convened the last business meeting of the 2021-2022 club year.
Lola Brown, member of the club’s Awards Committee, began the evening’s program when she presented the 2022 “Clubwoman of the Year” award.
Brown announced that Linda Rivers was chosen as this year’s award recipient in appreciation for her leadership and her exemplary and dedicated service to the club and community throughout the year.
Rivers was presented with the “Clubwoman of the Year” award certificate and the engraved tray which rotates to the new award winner annually.
As an unexpected surprise, club member Linda Knudson, who maintains the club yearbook and roster, along with President Rivers, individually recognized members, thanked them for their dedicated service and presented GFWC pins to each member in attendance.
Those with five or more years of service received pins acknowledging the number of GFWC membership years (designated in five-year increments).
It is notable that Ree Robertson was recognized for more than 60 years as a GFWC member, and Peggy Allen for 50 years of membership.
President Rivers reintroduced past GFWC-NC District 5 President Margaret Ann Brame, who welcomed the club’s newest members to the General Federation of Women’s Clubs and then inducted the new members into the club: Barbara Espinosa, Dale LaPointe, Alexa Molden and Lisa Zweben. (Bridgette Boyd, another new club member, was unable to attend.)
Following that ceremony, Brame installed the club’s 2022-2024 officers: President Linda Rivers, Vice President Patty McHenry and Chaplain Linda Paschall. Marion Richards (secretary) and Jane Richards Hudson (treasurer) were traveling and not able to attend.
In other reports, President Rivers announced that a “trunk-load” of pet supplies donated by members were delivered to and gratefully received by Warren County’s Animal Ark.
Rivers also reported that the club’s participation at Warrenton’s 2022 SpringFest celebration went well.
Tammy Harmon won the bath-themed gift basket, and Laura Thornton won the kitchen-themed gift basket that were raffled at the event.
Janet Lesser, chairman of the Education Committee, announced that the club’s annual $500 scholarship award would not be made because, unfortunately, no scholarship applications were received from any Warren County graduating seniors this year.
The club’s annual “Summer Social,” a casual gathering of club members and prospective new members, will be held on July 9 at the Lake Gaston home of Janet Lesser, who volunteered to host this year’s event.
Sept. 15 will be the first of the regular monthly meetings for the new 2022-2023 club year.
The evening’s door prize, donated by Dale LaPointe, was won by Alexa Molden.
Anyone interested in more information about the GFWC Warrenton Women’s Club should contact club president Linda Rivers at 252-456-3249.
