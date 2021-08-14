At the July 29 meeting of American Legion Post 308, Littleton, Legionnaire Bill Hill was presented a quilt by Auxiliary Unit 308. The Auxiliary expressed their “thank you” for his service to the country and continued service in the community. Sew Blessed, a local quilters group, partnered with the Auxiliary in the making of the quilt. The goal of this partnership is to recognize the selfless, continuing service to the community being made by local veterans. Carleen Kohl, secretary of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 308 and member of Sew Blessed, is pictured presenting the quilt to Hill.
